BRIEF-Herantis granted almost EUR 3 million government loan for Parkinson study
#Healthcare
June 30, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Herantis granted almost EUR 3 million government loan for Parkinson study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation, has granted a 2,903,000 euros ($3.20 million) loan to Herantis to support its clinical study of CDNF (Cerebral Dopamine Neurotrophic Factor) for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease

* Herantis aims to start its clinical development program with regulatory submissions in Finland and Sweden by end of 2015

* Loan was granted conditionally subject to obtaining regulatory approval for clinical study

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

