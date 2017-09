June 30 (Reuters) - Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Has acquired properties Viby 19:50 and 19:69 in Upplands-Bro municipality for 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.45 million)

* Has also acquired property Rosenfors 3:1 in Eskilstuna for 4.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2509 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)