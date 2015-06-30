BRIEF-Total Client Services says continues to reduce overhead and infra costs

June 30 (Reuters) - Total Client Services Ltd

* Continues to pursue various internal and external opportunities and initiatives in line with restructuring and rebuilding phase

* Completion and release of 2014 annual report, have been delayed and are currently receiving urgent attention

* Opportunities include reduction of overhead and infrastructure costs, exit from non-profitable projects, pursuit of new lucrative contracts and increased sales of cameras and equipment