June 30 (Reuters) - TSB Banking Group Plc :

* Appointments of Sabadell nominated directors Miguel Montes and Tomás Varela as non-executive directors to board of company

* Resignations of Philip Augar, Norval Bryson and Mark Fisher from board of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)