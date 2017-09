June 30 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Farmland AB :

* Says land plot administration agreement with INVL Baltic Farmland and INVL Farmland Management UAB has been signed

* Management fees paid to INVL Farmland Management will be 7 pct of annual rent revenues and 0.5 pct market capitalization of INVL Baltic Farmland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)