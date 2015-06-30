FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe FY revenues up by 2.5 pct to 110.2 mln euros
#Publishing
June 30, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe FY revenues up by 2.5 pct to 110.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG :

* FY 2014/15 group revenues rose by 2.5 pct to 110.2 million euros ($123.26 million) (previous year: 107.5 million euro)

* FY 2014/15 group EBITDA rose by 9.3 pct to 17.7 million euros (previous year: 16.2 million euros)

* FY 2014/15 shareholder profits for period rose from 8.6 million euros to 10.6 million euros

* Outlook: consistent expansion of digitalisation - 50 pct overall share of revenue from digital products forecast by 2018/19

* Is forecasting a growth of group revenues to almost 115 million euros for ongoing 2015/16 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
