BRIEF-Plus500 says 13,499 Plus500 UK customers' balances unfrozen
June 30, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Plus500 says 13,499 Plus500 UK customers' balances unfrozen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd

* As at close of business on 27 june 2015, last practicable date, group had achieved revenues of $43 mln for Q2, following $82 mln in Q1, giving year to date revenues of $125 mlnm

* Q2 is typically a quieter trading quarter for group (Q2 2014 revenue was $45.5 mln compared to Q1 2014 revenue of $60.7 mln for a total of $106.2 mln in H1 2014)

* Net cash position as of 27 june 2015 stood at $95.4 mln. This excludes customer cash retained separately in segregated accounts

* Group now considers it has substantially completed UK company’s remediation plan

* As at close of business on 27 June, 13,499 Plus500UK customers had been fully reviewed by remediation team and unfrozen, thereby enabling those customers to trade and to deposit and withdraw funds

* Of these 9,758 (72 pct) have resumed trading, with 5,261 making additional funding deposits

* Of customers reviewed and unfrozen 874 have cashed out all their funds (6 pct)

* In subjecting these customer accounts to remedial aml procedures, only 5 accounts have had to be refused re-opening

* To date, majority of customers’ balances have been unfrozen

* Management team believe they can now be dealt with on a “business as usual” basis along with new customer applications, when latter are resumed under new improved procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

