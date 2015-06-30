FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ablynx and Taisho sign license deal on anti-TNFa nanobody (Ozoralizumab) in Japan
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 30, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ablynx and Taisho sign license deal on anti-TNFa nanobody (Ozoralizumab) in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx and Taisho sign exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialisation of anti-TNFa nanobody (Ozoralizumab) in Japan

* Under terms of agreement, Taisho will be responsible for development, registration and commercialisation of anti-TNFA nanobody therapeutics in Japan

* Ablynx will receive an upfront payment of $3 million and is entitled to receive development and commercial milestone payments plus royalties based on annual net sales of anti-TNFa Nanobody therapeutics generated in Japan Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.