BRIEF-Gulfsands to raise up to $22 mln via institutional placing and open offer
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gulfsands to raise up to $22 mln via institutional placing and open offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Gulfsands Petroleum Plc

* Following update with regard to a proposed financing and assignment of $20 million facility agreement with Arawak Energy Bermuda Limited

* Continues to reduce cost exposure to its exploration assets via a farmout/divestment process and underlying general and administrative expenses

* Has undertaken to repay Arawak loan facility and requires additional funding to repay creditors and for working capital purposes

* Preparing to raise up to $22 million, majority of which will be via a placing to institutional investors with a smaller element being an open offer to all shareholders

* Arawak Energy Bermuda entered into an assignment agreement with Weighbridge Trust Limited which is acting as agent for Waterford Finance And Investment and Richard Griffiths

* Weighbridge will acquire Arawak loan facility for benefit of Waterford and Griffiths

* Remains intention of company to repay Arawak loan facility as soon as fundraising is completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

