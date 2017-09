June 30 (Reuters) - Besqab publ AB :

* Besqab signs agreement with Akademiska Hus on the acquisition of residential building rights in Uppsala

* Acquisition includes about 500 building rights for a purchase price of about 140 million Swedish crowns ($16.98 million)

