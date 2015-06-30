FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exiqon launches ExiLERATE LNA qPCR product portfolio for analysis of mRNA and lncRNA
June 30, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Exiqon launches ExiLERATE LNA qPCR product portfolio for analysis of mRNA and lncRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Exiqon A/S :

* Says to launch of the ExiLERATE LNA qPCR product portfolio for real-time PCR analysis of mRNAs and lncRNAs (long non-codingRNA), marking the latest expansion of a growing portfolio of qPCR reagents and kits

* The ExiLERATE LNA qPCR portfolio complements the miRCURY LNA PCR product offering for miRNA amplification- a product that was rated best performing among 12 different platforms in a comparative study published in Nature Methods

