BRIEF-Exiqon launches ExiLERATE LNA qPCR product portfolio for analysis of mRNA and lncRNA

June 30 (Reuters) - Exiqon A/S :

* Says to launch of the ExiLERATE LNA qPCR product portfolio for real-time PCR analysis of mRNAs and lncRNAs (long non-codingRNA), marking the latest expansion of a growing portfolio of qPCR reagents and kits

* The ExiLERATE LNA qPCR portfolio complements the miRCURY LNA PCR product offering for miRNA amplification- a product that was rated best performing among 12 different platforms in a comparative study published in Nature Methods

