BRIEF-Stockmann to lease retail space to Euronics

June 30 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Says has signed agreements on leasing retail space from its department stores in Tallinn and Riga for Euronics.

* Says Euronics will open stores in Stockmann department stores in Tallinn and Riga in September 2015.

* Says Euronics is Europe’s largest buying group for consumer electronics and second largest consumer electronics retailer.

* Says Euronics currently operates more than 11,000 stores in 31 countries in Europe. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)