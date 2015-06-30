FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stockmann to lease retail space to Euronics
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stockmann to lease retail space to Euronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Says has signed agreements on leasing retail space from its department stores in Tallinn and Riga for Euronics.

* Says Euronics will open stores in Stockmann department stores in Tallinn and Riga in September 2015.

* Says Euronics is Europe’s largest buying group for consumer electronics and second largest consumer electronics retailer.

* Says Euronics currently operates more than 11,000 stores in 31 countries in Europe. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
