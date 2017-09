June 30 (Reuters) - Besiktas :

* Reaches agreement with Shanghai Greenland Shensua FC for player Demba Ba transfer

* According to the agreement Shanghai Greenland Shensua FC will pay EUR 13 million ($14.52 million) cancellation fee to Besiktas

