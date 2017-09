June 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :

* H1 property sales about 9 pct lower than last year

* In summer auctions a total 532 properties were auctioned for the equivalent of around 22.2 million euros ($25 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)