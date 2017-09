June 30 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc :

* Diageo announces that Deirdre Mahlan is to be appointed President, Diageo North America

* Deirdre's replacement will be announced in due course and until that time she will continue in her current role as CFO of Diageo