June 30 (Reuters) - Vedia SA :

* Raises stake in New Dragon Electronic Limited (NDEL) to 100 percent from 60 percent via purchase of 560,000 shares of NDEL for $42,000 and 2.5 million new company’s shares worth 950,000 zlotys ($254,521)

($1 = 3.7325 zlotys)