BRIEF-Zurich Insurance SA says majority shareholder to make buyout offer
June 30, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance SA says majority shareholder to make buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd :

* Majority shareholder, SA Firehouse Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary co of holding co Zurich Insurance Group Ltd, intends to make an offer to all minority shareholders

* Intended offer at a price of R240 per share, to acquire their shares by means of a scheme of arrangement

* Co received irrevocable undertakings from three shareholders, representing over 75 pct of minority shareholders, that they will support offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

