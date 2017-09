June 30 (Reuters) - O2I SA :

* Management bodies of Prologue and O2I are in favor of tie up between two groups

* Financiere Olano and Prologue wish to create a common structure which will hold a 15 percent stake in O2I group and 3.3 percent of Prologue Source text: bit.ly/1egSqvZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)