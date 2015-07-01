FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spectrum, PGS and Schlumberger in cooperation in Mexico
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spectrum, PGS and Schlumberger in cooperation in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Spectrum ASA and PGS :

* PGS have executed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) for a cooperation agreement with Spectrum and Schlumberger in Mexico.

* Surveys are supported by industry pre-funding

* 100,000 kilometers of modern, long-offset 2d data encompassing all major hydrocarbon provinces offshore Mexico

* Collaboration will acquire 80,000 - 100,000 kilometers of modern, long-offset 2d data encompassing all major hydrocarbon provinces offshore Mexico

* Previously announced PGS multiclient Mexico well tie program, which commenced on may 16, 2015, will be included in this collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

