BRIEF-Spectrum, PGS and Schlumberger in cooperation in Mexico

* PGS have executed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) for a cooperation agreement with Spectrum and Schlumberger in Mexico.

* Surveys are supported by industry pre-funding

* Collaboration will acquire 80,000 - 100,000 kilometers of modern, long-offset 2d data encompassing all major hydrocarbon provinces offshore Mexico

* Previously announced PGS multiclient Mexico well tie program, which commenced on may 16, 2015, will be included in this collaboration