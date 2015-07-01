FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway's Yara to sell 50 pct stake in GrowHow UK
July 1, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway's Yara to sell 50 pct stake in GrowHow UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Yara International Asa

* Says has agreed with CF Industries to sell its stake in plant nutrient manufacture GrowHow UK group limited for a total enterprise value (50 pct basis) of $648 million.

* The sale is expected to generate an after-tax gain reported within EBITDA of approximately 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($381.53 million) calculated based on May figures.

* Yara owned 50 pct of GrowHow since 2007. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8631 Norwegian crowns)

