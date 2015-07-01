FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rocket Internet participates in financing round of Global Fashion Group
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 1, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rocket Internet participates in financing round of Global Fashion Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE :

* Announced that it is participating in a 150 million euros ($167 million) internal financing round in Global Fashion Group (“GFG”)

* Will invest its pro rata share of financing round amounting to 37 million euros and has undertaken to guarantee an additional part of financing round amounting to a maximum commitment of 49 million euros

* Rocket internet will hold at least 24.2 pct of GFG after financing round and strategic acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.