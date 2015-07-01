BRIEF-Rocket Internet participates in financing round of Global Fashion Group

July 1 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE :

* Announced that it is participating in a 150 million euros ($167 million) internal financing round in Global Fashion Group (“GFG”)

* Will invest its pro rata share of financing round amounting to 37 million euros and has undertaken to guarantee an additional part of financing round amounting to a maximum commitment of 49 million euros

* Rocket internet will hold at least 24.2 pct of GFG after financing round and strategic acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)