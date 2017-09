July 1 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG :

* Ludwig Lutter has resigned his position as chief financial officer (CFO) with consent of supervisory board and will exit company effective July 31, 2015

* Ludwig Lutter's responsibilities will be assumed by Jochen Moll, spokesman of board of management Source text - bit.ly/1T4DBw9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)