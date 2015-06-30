BRIEF-South African Competition Commission approves Vodacom/Neotel deal with conditions

June 30 (Reuters) - The Commission:

* Found that proposed transaction is likely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in mobile services market

* Merger is also likely to have a significant impact on structure of south african mobile markets and future competitive dynamics

* Recommends approval of Vodacom/Neotel merger with conditions

* Recommended that some structural and public interest conditions be imposed on Vodacom/Neotel deal, to which merging parties have agreed to