BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum signs agreement for $47.7 mln private placement

July 1 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Tethys Petroleum Limited press release: strategic collaboration with AGR Energy and $47.7 million financing

* Has signed an agreement for a $47.7 million private placement of 318,003,951 new ordinary shares at a price of about $0.19 per ordinary share with AGR Energy Holdings Limited

* Has entered convertible loan for up to $5 million with AGR Energy’s parent co, where Tethys can draw down advance on placing proceeds before closing to support short-term liquidity

* Placing is subject to TSX approval, approval from shareholders of Tethys and receipt of Kazakh regulatory approvals and consents

* If this financing does not proceed, there can be no assurance that management will be successful in securing alternative funding

* Following placing, board will consist of nine individuals, three of whom will be nominated by AGR energy