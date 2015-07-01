FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compagnia della Ruota to buy 100 pct stake in Advance Corporate Finance
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Compagnia Della Ruota SpA :

* Board of directors agreed to buy 100 percent stake of Advance Corporate Finance Srl

* The acquisition will enable the company to enter the advisory sectors of M&A and company listing

* Agrees on capital increase up to 157,765.56 euros ($175,514.19) by issuing 430,239 category A shares at the price of 1.1389 euros per share

* To assign for free 430,239 Compagnia della Ruota 2012-2017 warrants to A category shares holders

* Agrees on further capital increase up to 159,680.12 euros by issuing 215,119 category B shares at price of 0.0089 euro per share

* To assign for free 215,119 Compagnia della Ruota 2012-2017 warrants to B category shares holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

