BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent transfers Trieste site and activities to Flextronics

July 1 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent :

* Completes transfer of Trieste site and related activities to Flextronics

* Transferring of assets including manufacturing, real estate, support and service activities related to optical transport equipment at Alcatel-Lucent plant in Trieste, Italy

* Flextronics will take responsibility for new product introduction, manufacturing, integration and repair services of Alcatel-Lucent optical equipment at site