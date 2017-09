July 1 (Reuters) - Futebol Clube Do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Signs 5-year contract with French player Imbula, for 20 million euros ($22.3 million) from Olympique de Marseille

* Says the player will have a release clause of 50 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1f0gEeX

