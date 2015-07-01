FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-runScribe employs Nordic Semiconductor multiprotocol SoC
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 1, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-runScribe employs Nordic Semiconductor multiprotocol SoC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* runScribe employs Nordic Semiconductor multiprotocol SoC to enable small form factor device and provide wireless connectivity to iOS and Android devices

* Scribe Labs has selected Nordic’s nRF51422 to provide Bluetooth Smart (previously known as Bluetooth low energy) wireless connectivity to runScribe

* runScribe is a wearable that captures precise movements of a runner’s foot, allowing them to analyze their running characteristics to improve performance

* runScribe is currently shipping to Kickstarter early adopters and a wider group of beta testers, with production shipments expected in late summer 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1LHm4sv

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.