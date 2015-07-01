FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indivior announces new trial date for impending patent infringment lawsuit
July 1, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Indivior announces new trial date for impending patent infringment lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc

* Indivior plc announces new trial date for impending patent infringment lawsuit

* Date of Nov 2, 2015 for its impending lawsuit against Watson Laboratories, Inc. and Par Pharmaceutical Inc under orange book-listed patents for Suboxone Sublingual Film (CIII)

* Due to a scheduling conflict, Delaware federal court set to preside over this trial has rescheduled it

* Expected court will still be in a position to render a decision on this lawsuit prior to expiry of 30-month Hatch Waxman stay of FDA’s potential approval of Watson’s Anda

* Second trial against Par Pharmaceutical for infringement of suboxone film orange book-listed patents is currently scheduled for december 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

