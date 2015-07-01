FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entra terminates interest rate swaps with notional amount of NOK 2 bln
July 1, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Entra terminates interest rate swaps with notional amount of NOK 2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Terminates interest rate swaps with a notional amount of 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($254.31 million)

* Termination fee is about 115 million crowns and will increase realized financial costs in the quarter and reduce actual cash earnings in 2015

* Termination fee will be defined as a one-off item and will thus not reduce cash earnings as a basis for dividend for 2015

* As a result, Entra’s average interest rate has decreased to 3.96 pct as of June 30, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8645 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

