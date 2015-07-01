FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk to stop sale of insulin Tresiba in Germany
#Healthcare
July 1, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk to stop sale of insulin Tresiba in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk :

** Says that the company has decided to cease distribution of its once-daily basal insulin Tresiba (insulin degludec) in Germany following a negative outcome of price negotiations with the GKV-Spitzenverband, the German national association of statutory health insurance funds.

** Says in order to ensure a safe switch to another insulin treatment for the 40,000 people with diabetes currently using Tresiba, Novo Nordisk will continue supplying the product until the end of September 2015.

** Says the GKV-Spitzenverband decided to set the price at the level of ordinary human insulin, a product which was launched in the 1980s. If we were to accept this price, we would undermine our ability to research and develop medical innovations for people with diabetes.

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
