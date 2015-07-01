BRIEF-Playtech to buy currency trading platform Ava Trade for $105 mln

July 1 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :

* Proposed acquisition of Ava Trade Ltd

* Has entered into a share acquisition agreement under terms of which it will acquire entire issued share capital of Ava Trade

* Consideration payable to sellers under terms of transaction is $105 mln

* Acquisition is classified as a class 1 transaction due to aggregation with TradeFx acquisition

* Consideration at multiple of approximately 6x adjusted 2014 EBITDA*

* Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole sponsor and financial adviser to company in connection with transaction

* Has agreed a 200 mln euro unsecured revolving credit facility with Barclays Bank Plc, Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc

* Brickington Trading Ltd, Playtech's largest shareholder, undertaken to vote in favour of deal in respect of its 33.6 pct beneficial holding