July 1 (Reuters) - Advanced Vision Technology AVT Ltd

* Company now estimates revenue for 2015 to be between $53.0 to $55.0 million and operating income to be between $4.0 to $5.0 million

* This estimate reflects company's projection for continued softness in euro and increasing pricing pressures as result of it