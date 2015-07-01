BRIEF-AS Roma signs agreement with Genoa for temporary acquisition of Iago Falque Silva

July 1 (Reuters) - AA Roma SpA

* Signs agreement with Genoa Cricket and FC SpA for temporary acquisition until June 30, 2016 of player Iago Falque Silva for consideration of 1 million euros ($1.11 million)

* Agreement envisages the obligation to transform the temporary acquisition into a definitive disposal in favor of AS Roma os of the first participation of the player to an official match for a consideration of 7 million euros

* Agreement envisages an additional premium of 1 million euros if certain conditions are met

* Player Iago Falque Silva signed a sports performance contract with AS Roma until June 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)