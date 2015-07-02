BRIEF-DNB to book NOK 54 mln loss on basis swaps in Q2

July 2 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa :

* Says will record a negative effect of basis swaps connected to funding of approximately NOK 54 million in Q2

* In the second quarter of 2014, there was a positive effect of basis swaps of NOK 33 million

* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian kroner

* These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)