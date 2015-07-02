FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiskars completes acquisition of WWRD
July 2, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fiskars completes acquisition of WWRD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Says has completed the acquisition of WWRD Group of companies from KPS Capital Partners, which was announced on May 11, 2015.

* Says the acquisition included home and lifestyle brands such as Waterford, Wedgwood, Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and Rogaska.

* Says WWRD’s sales will be reported as part of Living Products business unit as of July 1, 2015.

* Says potential implications on Fiskars’ outlook for 2015 will be announced as soon as a reasoned estimate can be made. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

