July 2 (Reuters) - Neovacs SA :

* Announces closing of 7.5 million euro ($8.30 million) capital increase with U.S. investors

* Proceeds of capital increase will provide additional funding to company to finance development plan of IFN-Kinoid Source text: bit.ly/1NxYjkQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9034 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)