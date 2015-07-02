FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halfords names Jonny Mason as new CFO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 2, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Halfords names Jonny Mason as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc

* Appointment of chief financial officer

* Jonny mason as chief financial officer (cfo) with effect from 12 october 2015. J

* Appointment of jonny mason as chief financial officer (cfo) with effect from 12 october 2015.

* Appointment of chief financial officer

* Jonny will become a director of company and member of board immediately upon his joining.

* Jonny is currently cfo of scandi standard ab, a scandinavian company that successfully listed in stockholm in june 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah Young)

