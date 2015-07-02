BRIEF-Halfords names Jonny Mason as new CFO

July 2 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc

* Appointment of jonny mason as chief financial officer (cfo) with effect from 12 october 2015.

* Jonny will become a director of company and member of board immediately upon his joining.

* Jonny is currently cfo of scandi standard ab, a scandinavian company that successfully listed in stockholm in june 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah Young)