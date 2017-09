July 1 (Reuters) - Ebro Foods SA :

* Reaches deal, via its French unit Les Traiteurs Lyonnais, to buy French Roland Monterrat

* Says acquisition valued at 44.25 million euros ($48.94 million)

* Roland Monterrat is dedicated to fresh ready meals, including sandwiches Source text for Eikon:

