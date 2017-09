July 1 (Reuters) - Groclin SA :

* Sells, along with Groclin Wiring Sp. z o.o., Groclin Luxemburg S.a r.l to PKC Holding Group Sp. z o.o for 50 million euros ($55.37 million)

* PKC Holding Group is a unit of PKC WIRING SYSTEMS Qy based in Finland Source text for Eikon:

* PKC Holding Group is a unit of PKC WIRING SYSTEMS Qy based in Finland