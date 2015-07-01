FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore announces closures at Optimum Coal Mine opencast operations
July 1, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore announces closures at Optimum Coal Mine opencast operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Optimum coal mines will be proceeding with the closure of some of the operations which will result in the retrenchment of between 600-700 employees

* Has agreed to provide funding to Optimum to enable Optimum to pay the full retrenchment costs as tabled at the CCMA

* Optimum’s affected operations will be placed on care and maintenance

* Optimum currently intends to retain sufficient mining operations, processing capacity to ensure the continued supply of coal to Hendrina Power Station Further company coverage:

