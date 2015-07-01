FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UAZ voluntarily recalls 3,036 vehicles - Rosstandart
July 1, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UAZ voluntarily recalls 3,036 vehicles - Rosstandart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart):

* UAZ is conducting voluntary recall of 3,036 vehicles sold from March 1 to April 15

* It is possible that during assembly torque nuts tip might not have been sustained to pitman arm steering

* The car owners will be notified of the necessity to do the repair, or they can check attached VIN-codes

* All repairs will be done free of charge for the car owners

* The recall is coordinated with Rosstandart Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

