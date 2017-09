July 2 (Reuters) - Eurazeo :

* Eurazeo Croissance invests in Pret d‘Union, an internet peer-to-peer lending platform

* Eurazeo Croissance, partnered with Pierre Kosciusko-Morizet, has contributed 17 million euros ($18.81 million) to 31 million euros in funds raised by the pool, which also includes La French Tech Source text: bit.ly/1Cc2jqm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)