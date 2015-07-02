FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dixons Carphone arm in deal with Sprint Corp to open U.S. stores
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dixons Carphone arm in deal with Sprint Corp to open U.S. stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc

* Connected World Services signs agreement with Sprint Corporation to open U.S. stores.

* To open and manage a significant number of Sprint-branded stores in U.S.

* In the initial phase, Dixons Carphone will supply mobile phone retail expertise and proprietary knowledge to Sprint who will open approximately 20 retail stores.

* If these stores prove to be successful, the parties will progress to a second phase which will involve CWS investing equally with Sprint in a joint venture to support rollout plans of up to 500 stores.

* During second phase, Dixons Carphone will invest up to $32 million to obtain a 50% interest in new venture. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

