BRIEF-C&C reports weaker than expected Q1
July 2, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-C&C reports weaker than expected Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* Trading conditions in Q1 were mixed

* Group`s core markets of Ireland and Scotland were impacted by unseasonably cold and wet weather, particularly in May; England & Wales in line with expectations

* US, first quarter shipments were up year-on-year, albeit against soft prior year comparisons

* Following weaker than expected trading conditions in Q1, we anticipate a gradual improvement in core market performance as year progresses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
