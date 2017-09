July 2 (Reuters) - Quantum Genomics SA :

* Signs research collaboration agreement with University of Ottawa Heart Institute and Center for Interdisciplinary Research in Biology at College de Drance

* Announces goal to launch by mid-2016 a phase IIa human clinical trial of its QGC101 drug candidate for the prevention and treatment of heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)