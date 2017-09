July 2 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Hoist finance acquires large diversified banking portfolio in the UK

* The portfolio has approximately £218 million ($340.20 million) 10-year Estimated Remaining Collections as at June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.6407 pounds)