July 2 (Reuters) - SSBV Rovsing A/S :

* Satellite Pension B.V., related party to Greg Sims, board member in SSBV Rovsing, acquired on July 1 a total of 4 million SSBV Rovsing shares for 702,800 Danish crowns ($104,203)

($1 = 6.7445 Danish crowns)