July 2 (Reuters) - Invl Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Increased share in nearby Riga located logistics complex Dommo from 50 percent to 100 percent for 3.1 million euros ($3.44 million)

* The payment for deal process was completed on 2 July 2015. Source text for Eikon:

