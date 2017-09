July 2 (Reuters) - Novina SA :

* H1 preliminary net profit 2.01 million zlotys ($530,693) versus FY 2015 net profit forecast of 2.0 million zlotys

* Says it will update its FY 2015 forecast after publication of Q3 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7875 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)